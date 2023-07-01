Curfew imposed in Admiral Town and other communities extended Loop Jamaica

A 48-hour curfew that was imposed in sections of the Zimbabwe, Admiral Town, and Trench Town communities has been extended for an additional 48 hours commencing 6:00p.m Saturday, July 1, 2023, until 6:00p.m Monday, July 02.

The boundaries of the curfew are:

North: Along Rousseau Road from the intersection with Maxfield Avenue to the intersection with Lincoln Crescent;

East: Along Lincoln Crescent from the intersection with Rousseau Road continuing onto West Road to the intersection with Spanish Town;

South: Along Spanish Town Road from the intersection with West Road to the intersection with Maxfield Avenue;

West: Along Maxfield Avenue from the intersection with Spanish Town Road to the intersection with Rousseau Road at the northern boundary.

During the hours of the curfew, all persons within these boundaries are required to remain within their premises unless authorized in writing by the ground commander.