Curfew imposed in Bayshore Park, Kingston Eastern Division Loop Jamaica

The curfew has been imposed in Bayshore Park, Kingston Eastern Division where there has been a flare-up of criminal activities.

The curfew began at 8:00 pm, on Friday, October 14, and will continue until 8:00 pm, on Sunday, October 16.

The boundaries of the curfew are as follows: NORTH: Along the Cement Company Dirt Road running from the Cement Company’s eastern boundary to an imaginary line intersecting with an imaginary line extending from Crusher Lane

EAST: Along Harbour Drive from Sir Florizel Glasspole Boulevard to Crusher Lane then along an imaginary line to the Cement Company Dirt RoadSOUTH: South – Along Sir Florizel Glasspole Boulevard from the Cement Company Eastern Boundary to Harbour Drive WEST: Along the eastern boundary of the Cement Company from Sir Florizel Glasspole Boulevard to the Cement Company Dirt Road Persons are reminded that during the hours of the curfew, all persons within the boundaries of the curfew are required to remain within their premises unless otherwise authorized in writing by the ground commander.