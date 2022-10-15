Curfew imposed in Bayshore Park, Kingston Eastern Division Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Curfew imposed in Bayshore Park, Kingston Eastern Division Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Mother shot dead, 8-y-o daughter injured in Spanish Town

Curfew imposed in Bayshore Park, Kingston Eastern Division

10 things you know if you grew up in a Caribbean household

MP says more youth needed in agricultural sector

Students being encouraged to participate in Census in Schools Tour

JC, Wolmer’s, Haile Selassie advance to Manning Cup second round

Visiting Ethiopian prince hails Jamaica as a vibrant democracy

Jamaica Moves in Communities revitalised

Prince Swanny’s Swanology album with Skillibeng collab out now

Entrepreneurs gain access to billion-dollar venture capital network

Saturday Oct 15

24?C
Jamaica News
Loop News

1 hrs ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

The curfew has been imposed in Bayshore Park, Kingston Eastern Division where there has been a flare-up of criminal activities.

The curfew began at 8:00 pm, on Friday, October 14, and will continue until 8:00 pm, on Sunday, October 16.

The boundaries of the curfew are as follows: NORTH: Along the Cement Company Dirt Road running from the Cement Company’s eastern boundary to an imaginary line intersecting with an imaginary line extending from Crusher Lane

EAST: Along Harbour Drive from Sir Florizel Glasspole Boulevard to Crusher Lane then along an imaginary line to the Cement Company Dirt RoadSOUTH: South – Along Sir Florizel Glasspole Boulevard from the Cement Company Eastern Boundary to Harbour Drive WEST: Along the eastern boundary of the Cement Company from Sir Florizel Glasspole Boulevard to the Cement Company Dirt Road Persons are reminded that during the hours of the curfew, all persons within the boundaries of the curfew are required to remain within their premises unless otherwise authorized in writing by the ground commander.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

Mother shot dead, 8-y-o daughter injured in Spanish Town

Jamaica News

Curfew imposed in Bayshore Park, Kingston Eastern Division

Lifestyle

10 things you know if you grew up in a Caribbean household

More From

Jamaica News

Cops search for ‘male parent’ who attacked, punched schoolgirl

The police are searching for a man who reportedly assaulted a female student on the grounds of a popular high school in the Portmore area of St Catherine.
The man was captured on video punching the

Sport

Fraser-Pryce, Shericka Jackson nominated for World Athlete of the Year

See also

Miller-Uibo of the Bahamas also among the women nominees

Jamaica News

12-y-o girl gone missing after leaving home in St Andrew for school

A High Alert has been activated for 12-year-old Carissa Woodhouse of Seaview Garden, St Andrew, who has been missing since Wednesday, October 12.
She is of brown complexion, medium build, and is ab

World News

A must see! ‘World’s Most Flexible Girl’ sets new world record


An amazing teenager dubbed the ‘World’s Most Flexible Girl’ has set a new record for a mind-blowing contortion.
Liberty Barros, 14, completed the world record for the

Jamaica News

Amid big challenges, Constable Owen Graham finds hope in his new home

When Constable Owen Graham responded to a call while on duty in December 2019, he had no idea that his life would change forever.
As fate would have it, the vehicle in which the officer was travell

Jamaica News

Elderly St Elizabeth man gone missing during Sunday church

Seventy-three-year-old Nigel Powell of Harton, Lacovia district in St Elizabeth has been missing since Sunday, October 1.
He is of brown complexion, slim built and about 182 centimetres (six feet)

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols