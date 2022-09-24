Curfew imposed in Crescent Road following double murder Loop Jamaica

Curfew imposed in Crescent Road following double murder
Curfew imposed in Crescent Road following double murder

Man carrying child to school among victims also injured in attack

A 48-hour curfew has been imposed in sections of Crescent Road in the St Andrew South Division. The curfew began at 6:00 pm, on Friday, September 23, and will remain in effect until 6:00 pm, on Sunday, September 25.

The boundaries of the curfew are as follows: NORTH: Along Waltham Park Road from Brotherton Avenue to Crescent Road. East along Crescent Road from Waltham Park Road to Spanish Town Road. South along Spanish Town Road from Crescent Road to Brotherton Avenue. West along Brotherton Avenue from Spanish Town Road to Waltham Park Road

Persons within the boundaries of the curfew are reminded that during the hours of the curfew, they are required to remain within their premises unless otherwise authorized in writing by the ground commander.

