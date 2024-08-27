Curfew imposed in Gordon Pen, Spanish Town

A 48-hour curfew has been imposed in sections of the Gordon Pen community, Spanish Town, St Catherine.

The curfew will begin at 6:00 pm, on Monday, August 26 and will remain in effect until 6:00 pm, Wednesday, August 28.

The boundaries of the curfew are:North: From the intersection of Gordon Boulevard and Love Lane along GordonBoulevard to the intersection of North Avenue and Gordon Boulevard;East: From the intersection of North Avenue and Gordon Boulevard along North Avenue to theriver bank;

South: From the intersection of North Avenue along the river bank;

West: From the ending of the southern boundary along the river bank along an imaginary lineleading to Love Lane and continue to the intersection of Love Lane and Gordon Boulevard.

During the hours of the curfew, all persons within its boundaries are required to remain within their premises, unless otherwise authorized by the ground commander.