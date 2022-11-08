Curfew imposed in Kingston Eastern Division extended Loop Jamaica

Curfew imposed in Kingston Eastern Division extended
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
The curfew that has been in force in sections of the Kingston Eastern Division since last week has been extended. The curfew will now continue until 8:00 pm on Tuesday, November 08.

The boundaries of the curfew are as follows: SOUTH: Along St Patrick Road from Oliver Road to Wareika Road. EAST: Along Wareika Road from St. Patrick Road running along an imaginary line forty meters north of the Pleasant Heights dirt track.

WEST: Along Oliver Road from St. Patrick Road extending along an imaginary line forty meters north of the Pleasant Heights dirt track. NORTH: Along an imaginary line running forty meters north, parallel to the Pleasant Heights dirt track.

Persons are reminded that during the hours of the curfew, all persons within the boundaries of the curfew are required to remain within their premises unless otherwise authorized in writing by the ground commander.

