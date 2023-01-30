Curfew imposed in Kingston Western Loop Jamaica

A curfew has been imposed in the Kingston Western Division following another flare-up of violence between criminals

The curfew began at 6:00 pm, on Sunday, January 29, and will remain in effect until 6:00 pm, on Tuesday, January 31.

The boundaries of the curfew are as follows:

North- Along Race Course Lane (Blount Street) from the intersection of Little King Street travelling to the fence line forming the western periphery of the Golden Heights Housing Development, also annexing the northern and eastern sections of the development, traveling south along paved gully and

continuing to the intersection of Williams Street and Upper Rose Lane.

East- Along Rose Lane from the intersection of William Street continuing south along Rose Lane to the intersection of Beeston Street and Rose Lane.

South- Along Beeston Street from Rose Lane continuing west along Beeston Street to intersection with Spanish Town Road and southwest along Spanish Town Road to Little King Street (excluding the Denham Town High School and Denham Town Police Station).

West- Along Little King Street from Spanish Town Road to the intersection of Race Course Lane (Blount Street).

During the hours of the curfew, all persons within its boundaries are required to remain within their premises unless otherwise authorized in writing by the ground commander.