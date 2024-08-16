Curfew imposed in Kingston Western police division

A 48-hour curfew has been imposed in sections of the Kingston Western Police division.

The curfew will begin at 6:00 pm, on Friday, August 16 and will remain in effect until 6:00 pm Sunday, August 18.

The boundaries of the curfew are:

North: Easterly for the intersection of Maxfield and Barnes Avenues to Greenwich Street; East: Southerly along Greenwich Street onto First Street with an imaginary line to Spanish Town Road;

South: Westerly along Spanish Town Road to the intersection of Maxfield Avenue;

West: Southerly along Maxfield Avenue to the intersection of Barnes Avenue