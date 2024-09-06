Curfew imposed in sections of Lawrence Tavern in St Andrew

A 48-hour curfew has been imposed in King Weston district and Florence Hill in Lawrence Tavern, St Andrew.

The curfew began at 6pm on Friday, September 6, and will remain in effect until 6pm on Sunday, September 8.

The boundaries of the curfew are:

North: From the King Weston Infant and Primary School along King Weston Road with an imaginary line to the border of St Andrew and St Mary.

South: From the border of St Andrew and St Mary to the intersection of Florence Hill and Temple Hall main road.

East: From the intersection of Florence Hill and Temple Hall toad with an imaginary line to the intersection of King Weston and Florence Hill main road.

West: From the King Weston and Florence Hill main road along King Weston Road to King Weston Infant and Primary School.

During the hours of the curfew, all persons within its boundaries are required to remain within their premises unless otherwise authorised by the ground commander.