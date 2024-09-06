Curfew imposed in sections of Lawrence Tavern in St Andrew

Curfew imposed in sections of Lawrence Tavern in St Andrew
Curfew imposed in sections of Lawrence Tavern in St Andrew

13 hrs ago

A 48-hour curfew has been imposed in King Weston district and Florence Hill in Lawrence Tavern, St Andrew.

The curfew began at 6pm on Friday, September 6, and will remain in effect until 6pm on Sunday, September 8.

The boundaries of the curfew are:

North: From the King Weston Infant and Primary School along King Weston Road with an imaginary line to the border of St Andrew and St Mary.

South: From the border of St Andrew and St Mary to the intersection of Florence Hill and Temple Hall main road.

East: From the intersection of Florence Hill and Temple Hall toad with an imaginary line to the intersection of King Weston and Florence Hill main road.

West: From the King Weston and Florence Hill main road along King Weston Road to King Weston Infant and Primary School.

During the hours of the curfew, all persons within its boundaries are required to remain within their premises unless otherwise authorised by the ground commander.

Salmon, Clarke, Pinnock win at Zurich Diamond League meet

Shiann Salmon, Roshawn Clarke and Wayne Pinnock were the three Jamaican winners at Thursday’s Weltklasse Diamond League meeting in Zurich, Switzerland.
Salmon won the women’s 400m hurdles in a pers

Jamaica News

NHT urges Jamaicans to prioritise homeownership

Assistant General Manager of Corporate Communications and Public Affairs at the National Housing Trust (NHT), Dwayne Berbick, has urged Jamaicans to prioritise homeownership as a key strategy for weal

Met Service now issues flash flood watch for all parishes

The Meteorological Service of Jamaica has issued a flash flood watch for low-lying and flood-prone areas of all parishes.
The warning will remain in effect until 7am on Thursday, according to a rel

30-y-o man gone missing from Harbour View in St Andrew

Thirty-year-old Chevon Richards of Reef Avenue, Harbour View, St Andrew has been missing since Friday, September 6.
He is of dark complexion, slim build and about 182 centimetres (six feet) tall.

Westmoreland's most wanted, 'Tommy', fatally shot by cops in parish

Deceased was wanted for murders, rapes, robberies and shootings

IC submits investigation report, rulings, special report to Parliament

Says it anticipates early tabling of the matters

 

