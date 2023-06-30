Curfew imposed in sections of Olympic Gardens Loop Jamaica


The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News


Jamaica News
Loop News

2 hrs ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

A 48-hour curfew has been imposed in sections of the Olympic Gardens community, St Andrew South Division commencing 6:00 pm, Thursday, June 29 to Saturday, July 1.

The boundaries of the curfew are North: Along West Bay Farm Road from the intersection with Unity Lane to the intersection with Sterling Road.

East: along Sterling Road from the intersection with West Bay Farm Road to the intersection with Balcombe Drive. South: Along Balcombe Drive from the intersection with Sterling Road to the intersection with UnityLane.

West: Along Unity Lane from the intersection with Balcombe Drive to the intersection with West Bay Farm Road.

During the hours of the curfew, all persons within its boundaries are required to remain within their premises unless otherwise authorized in writing by the ground commander.

