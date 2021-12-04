Curfew imposed in sections of Rocky Point, Clarendon | Loop Jamaica

Curfew imposed in sections of Rocky Point, Clarendon | Loop Jamaica
A 48-hour curfew has been imposed in sections of Rocky Point community, Clarendon commencing 6:00 pm, on Friday, December 03.

The boundaries of the curfew are as follows:

North – Along an imaginary line approximately 2 kilometres from the entrance to the Rocky Point community to Willis Store at the eastern boundary;

East – Along an imaginary line approximately 2.5 kilometres from Willis Store to the Puerto Penasco Beach at the southern boundary;

South – Along the coast line approximately 1.5 kilometres of the Puerto Penasco Beach from the eastern boundary to the river bank at the western boundary;

West – Along an imaginary line approximately 2.4 kilometres from the river bank at the southern boundary to the entrance of the Rocky Point community;

During the hours of the curfew, all persons within the boundaries of the curfew are required to remain within their premises unless otherwise authorized in writing by the ground commander.

