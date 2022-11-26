Curfew imposed in sections of St Catherine Loop Jamaica

Black Immigrant Daily News

A 48-hour curfew has been imposed in sections of Gordon Pen, Spanish Town and Linstead in St. Catherine. The curfew began at 6:00 pm on Friday, November 25, and will remain in effect until 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 27.

The boundaries of the curfew are as follows:

Gordon Pen:

North:From the intersection of Orchid Boulevard and Gordon Boulevard travel along an imaginary line about 400m to a Vegetated Area near the Rio Cobre River Bank.

South: From Handsome Lane traveling about 700 metres to the Intersect of handsome Lane and Gordon Boulevard.

East: From Vegetated Area near the Rio Cobre River traveling along and imaginary line about 400 metres to handsome Lane.

West: From the ending of the Southern Boundary traveling about 700 metres to the starting of the Northern Boundary.

Linstead:

North: From Rodney Hall Road traveling along an imaginary line about 650 meters to the bridge at Fourth Street.

South: From the Intersection of Fourth Street and King Street to the Intersection of King Street and Rodney Hall Road about 400m.

East: From the Bridge at Fourth Street to the Intersection of Fourth Street to and King Street about 650 meters.

West: From the intersection of King Street and Rodney Hall Road to the beginning of the Northern Boundary about 450 meters.

Persons within the boundaries of the curfew are reminded that they are required to remain within their premises unless otherwise authorized in writing by the ground commander.

