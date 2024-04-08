Curfew imposed in Vineyard, St Elizabeth Loop Jamaica

A 48-hour curfew has been imposed in sections of Vineyard community, St Elizabeth. The curfew began at 6:00 pm, on Monday, April 8 and will remain in effect until 6:00 pm, Wednesday, April 10.

The boundaries of the curfew are:

North : From intersection of Outta Road and Mango Walk travel Easterly along an imaginary line bordering right side of road, Outta Road to Vineyard Baptist Church on right, with a dirt road on left of church running southerly.

East: From Vineyard Baptist Church using dirt road travel southerly to the end of dirt road focusing on houses to the right

South : From an imaginary line along houses bordering Dugal Road

West: Dugal Road to intersection of Outta Road and Mango Walk.

During the hours of the curfew, all persons within its boundaries are required to remain within their premises, unless otherwise authorized by the ground commander.