Curfew imposed in West Kingston | Loop Jamaica

A 48-hour curfew has been imposed in sections of Zimbabwe, Mexico and Angola communities in the Kingston Western Division commencing 6:00 pm, on Monday, November 29.

The boundaries of the curfew are as follows:

North: Along 10th Street from the intersection with Greenwich Street onto 9th Street to the intersection with Collie Smith Drive;

East: Along Collie Smith Drive from the intersection with 9th Street to the intersection with 7th Street;

South: Along 7th Street from the intersection with Collie Smith Drive to the Trench Town Primary School perimeter wall;

West: Along an imaginary line from the Trench Town Primary School

perimeter wall to the intersection with Greenwich Street and

10th Street.

During the hours of the curfew, all persons within the boundaries of the curfew are required to remain within their premises unless otherwise authorized in writing by the ground commander.

And in another development – Investigators assigned to the Kingston Western Police Division have listed

several men as persons of interest as they believe these men can assist them in ongoing investigations in the division.

The men are being urged to turn themselves in at the Denham Town police by 6:00 pm, Tuesday, November 30.

The persons listed are;

Mark Harley, otherwise called ‘Duddu Bap’, of South Borough, St Catherine and Craig

Town, Kingston 5; Rusheed Lyons, otherwise called ‘Guess’, of Clarence Road, Kingston 12

Roger Allen, of Clarence Road, Craig Town, Kingston 5.

Shadane McKenzie, otherwise called ‘Philippine’, of Sunlight Street, Kingston 13

Carlington Lawrence, otherwise called ‘Dumplin’, of Sunlight Street, Kingston 13

Colin Rose, otherwise called ‘Adums’, of Arnette Gardens, Kingston 13

Stewart Burton, otherwise called ‘Bing’, of Arnette Gardens, Kingston 13

A man known as ‘Heckle’, of Mexico, Arentte Gardens, Kingston 13

The Denham Town Police are asking anyone who can help them locate any of the individuals

listed, to contact the Denham Town Police at 876-922-6441, the police 119 emergency numbers

or the nearest police station.

And in another development in the division

–