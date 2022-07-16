Curfew imposed in Whitfield Town, St Andrew South, extended | Loop Jamaica

The curfew that was imposed in the Whitfield Town community, Kingston, which is policed by the St Andrew South Division has been extended.

The curfew was first imposed from 6:00 pm, Thursday, July 14 until 6:00 pm, on Saturday, July 16, police stated in a release.

Since that ended, the police high command has announced that the curfew will remain in effect until 6:00 pm, Monday, July 18.

The boundaries for the curfew are as follows: NORTH: Along Wellington Road from Waltham Park Road to Maxfield Avenue SOUTH: Along Maxfield Avenue from Wellington Road to Spanish Town Road EAST: Along Spanish Town Road from Maxfield Avenue to Waltham Park Road WEST: Along Waltham Park Road from Spanish Town Road to Wellington Road.

During the hours of the curfew, all persons within the boundaries of the curfew are required to remain within their premises unless otherwise authorized in writing by the ground commander.