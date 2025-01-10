Curfew in East Kingston extended for another 48 hours

The curfew that has been imposed in sections of the Kingston Eastern Police Division has been extended.

The curfew will continue at 6:00 pm on Sunday, February 02 and will remain in effect until 6:00 pm, on Tuesday, February 04.

The boundaries for the curfew are as follows:

North: Along an imaginary line from the mountain ridge from Mountain View Primary School to the Cane River Falls.

South: Along the coastline from the bridge at 10 Miles to Flag Circle.

East: Along an imaginary line to Cane River Falls leading towards the bridge at 10 Miles, Bull Bay.



West: Along South Camp Road from Flag Circle to Vineyard Road onto an imaginary line to the Mountain View Primary School.

During the hours of the curfew, all persons within its boundaries are reguired to remain within their premises, unless otherwise authorized by the ground commander.