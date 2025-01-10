Jannik Sinner beats Ben Shelton to return to the Australian Open final 'TC' bids farewell to her 20s with 'Show off your Melanin' Jamaica and Spain to sign strategic tourism partnership David Moyes returns as Everton manager Jessie Ripoll Primary principal, wife killed in motor vehicle crash Sygnus Credit closes largest perpetual preference share raise on JSE
Local News

Curfew in East Kingston extended for another 48 hours

03 February 2025
Support us
This content originally appeared on Jamaica News | Loop News.
Promote your business with NAN
Breaking News

Monday Feb 03

Weather 21°C
Jamaica News
Loop News

17 minutes ago

image

The curfew that has been imposed in sections of the Kingston Eastern Police Division has been extended.

The curfew will continue at 6:00 pm on Sunday, February 02 and will remain in effect until 6:00 pm, on Tuesday, February 04.

 The boundaries for the curfew are as follows:
 North: Along an imaginary line from the mountain ridge from Mountain View Primary School to the Cane River Falls.

 South: Along the coastline from the bridge at 10 Miles to Flag Circle.

 East: Along an imaginary line to Cane River Falls leading towards the bridge at 10 Miles, Bull Bay.
 

West: Along South Camp Road from Flag Circle to Vineyard Road onto an imaginary line to the Mountain View Primary School.

 During the hours of the curfew, all persons within its boundaries are reguired to remain within their premises, unless otherwise authorized by the ground commander.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

Curfew in East Kingston extended for another 48 hours

Jamaica News

Man arrested as cops seize weapon following snap raid in St James

Jamaica News

Newsmaker... Week: Calls for calm amid jitters re deportation from US

More From

Support us

Related News

15 January 2025

Old Harbour Bay honours community builders

10 January 2025

NBA: Cavaliers rally past Raptors for 12th straight victory

13 January 2025

Tattoo artist charged for buggery of 11-year-old

31 January 2025

Barita Foundation donates ultrasound machine to KPH