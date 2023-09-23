Curfew in Kingston Western extended Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
Curfew in Kingston Western extended Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Man United secure victory in ‘must-win’ game against Burnley

Brothers and cousin shot dead by gunmen in Chisholm Avenue, Kingston

NIA calls for Christie’s head

Dengue fever outbreak declared for Jamaica

Harry Kane scores his first hat trick in Germany as Bayern win 7-0

Luton earn first Premier League point in 1-1 draw with 10-man Wolves

Rodri sent off for Man City in 2-0 win over Forest in Premier League

Teacher dead, seven others including US nationals, injured in crash

Curfew in Kingston Western extended

Brother of dancehall artiste Jashii shot and killed

Saturday Sep 23

24?C
Jamaica News
Loop News

8 hrs ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

The 48-hour curfew has been imposed in sections of the Kingston Western Police Division, has been extended for another 48 hours.

The areas affected are Rousseau Road, Maxfield Avenue, Lincoln Crescent, West Road and Spanish Town Road.

The extension of the curfew began at 6:00 pm on Friday, September 22, and will remain in effect until 6:00 pm onSunday, September 24.

The boundaries of the curfew are:

North: Along Rousseau Road from the intersection of Maxfield Avenue and Rousseau Roadonto the intersection of Lincoln Crescent and Rousseau Road

East: Along Lincoln Crescent from the intersection of Lincoln Crescent and Rousseau Road,onto West Road to the intersection of Spanish Town Road

South: Along Spanish Town Road from the intersection of West Road and Spanish TownRoad to the intersection of Spanish Town Road and Maxfield Avenue

West: Along Maxfield Avenue from the intersection of Spanish Town Road and Maxfield Avenue to the intersection of Maxfield Avenue and Spanish Town Road

During the hours of the curfew, all persons within its boundaries are required to remain within their premises for 48 hours, unless otherwise authorised by the ground commander.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Sport

Man United secure victory in ‘must-win’ game against Burnley

Jamaica News

Brothers and cousin shot dead by gunmen in Chisholm Avenue, Kingston

Jamaica News

NIA calls for Christie’s head

More From

Sport

Reggae Girlz fall 2-0 to Canada in Olympic playoff opener

Jamaica’s Reggae Girlz suffered a 2-0 defeat against Olympic champion Canada in the opening leg of their Concacaf Olympic playoff series at the National Stadium on Friday night.
Canada will host th

See also

CPL

Amazon Warriors beat Tallawahs to make CPL final

Guyana Amazon Warriors will meet Trinbago Knight Riders in the Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL) final on Sunday after a convincing 81-run victory over the Jamaica Tallawahs in Qualifier Tw

Jamaica News

Brother of dancehall artiste Jashii shot and killed

A man said to be the brother of dancehall entertainer, Mluleki Clarke popularly known as Jashii was shot and killed by gunmen in Grants Pen, Kingston during an early morning attack on Saturday.
Rep

Jamaica News

Jamaica College graduate is top UWI matriculant

Orville Deluke Daley, a first-year student in the Faculty of Science and Technology, is the 2023/2024 top matriculant for The UWI, Mona Campus.
Daley secured a full UWI Open scholarship when he ma

Jamaica News

Dengue fever outbreak declared for Jamaica

Jamaica is now in the midst of a dengue fever outbreak.
The Ministry of Health and Wellness made the declaration on Saturday.
According to the ministry, its National Surveillance Unit has advise

Sport

Manning Cup 2023: JC lose three points for fielding ineligible player

Defending champion Jamaica College (JC) have been deducted three points for fielding an ineligible player against Tivoli Gardens High in the opening match of the 2023 ISSA/Digicel Manning Cup football

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols