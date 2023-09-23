Curfew in Kingston Western extended Loop Jamaica

The 48-hour curfew has been imposed in sections of the Kingston Western Police Division, has been extended for another 48 hours.

The areas affected are Rousseau Road, Maxfield Avenue, Lincoln Crescent, West Road and Spanish Town Road.

The extension of the curfew began at 6:00 pm on Friday, September 22, and will remain in effect until 6:00 pm onSunday, September 24.

The boundaries of the curfew are:

North: Along Rousseau Road from the intersection of Maxfield Avenue and Rousseau Roadonto the intersection of Lincoln Crescent and Rousseau Road

East: Along Lincoln Crescent from the intersection of Lincoln Crescent and Rousseau Road,onto West Road to the intersection of Spanish Town Road

South: Along Spanish Town Road from the intersection of West Road and Spanish TownRoad to the intersection of Spanish Town Road and Maxfield Avenue

West: Along Maxfield Avenue from the intersection of Spanish Town Road and Maxfield Avenue to the intersection of Maxfield Avenue and Spanish Town Road

During the hours of the curfew, all persons within its boundaries are required to remain within their premises for 48 hours, unless otherwise authorised by the ground commander.