Curfew in Olympic Gardens extended after multiple shootings Loop Jamaica

The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
The curfew that was imposed in Olympic Gardens in the St. Andrew South Division where there have been multiple shootings, the latest of which claimed the lives of two people, has been extended.

The curfew began at 8:00 pm, on Thursday, September 08, and will continue until 8:00 pm, on Saturday, September 10.

The boundaries of the curfew are as follows: NORTH: Along McKinley Crescent and Lendene Drive from Olympic Way to Seaward Drive;EAST: Along Seaward Drive from McKinley Crescent and Lendene Drive to Bayfarm Road; SOUTH: Along Bayfarm Road from Seaward Drive to Olympic Way; WEST: Along Olympic Way from Bayfarm Road to McKinley Crescent and Lendene Drive.

Persons are reminded that during the hours of the curfew, all persons within the boundaries of the curfew are required to remain within their premises unless otherwise authorized in writing by the ground commander.

