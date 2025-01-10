Curfew in sections of Whitehall Avenue extended

Neymar confirms return to Santos in emotional social media post Jamaican found dead in prison cell in Antigua Security forces tracking 150 unresolved conflicts, 300 individuals Poitical candidate in St Ann gets endorsement from Kartel, Popcorn All on board passenger jet feared dead near DC Chinese firm threatens to disrupt AI dominance, shaking US tech stocks
01 February 2025
1 hrs ago

The 48-hour curfew that was imposed in sections of the Whitehall Avenue community, Kingston 8 has been extended.

The curfew will continue from 6:00 pm, on Friday, January 31 and will remain in effect until 6:00 pm, on Sunday, February 02.

The boundaries are as follows:
North: From the intersection of Donmair Drive and Christopher Boulevard to the intersection of Sherlock Drive and Mannings Hill Road.

East: Along Mannings Hill Road from the intersection of Sherlock Drive to the intersections of Lawrence Avenue and Mannings Hill Road.

South: Along Lawrence Avenue from the intersection of Mannings Hill Road to the intersection of Watson Drive and Cadet Drive.

West: From the intersection of Watson Drive and Cadet Drive to the intersection of DonmairDrive and Christopher Boulevard.

During the hours of the curfew, persons within the boundaries of the curfew are required to 
remain indoors unless otherwise authorized by the person on the ground.

