Curfew measures relaxed for Grand Market, New Year’s Eve activities | Loop Jamaica

·1 min read
Home
Local News
Curfew measures relaxed for Grand Market, New Year’s Eve activities | Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News
Prime Minister Andrew Holness has announced that the nightly curfew has been relaxed by an hour and will now commence nightly at 10:00 pm until 5:00 am as of Friday, December 10, running until Thursday, January 14, 2022.

At the same time, there wi

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols