Customers are furious after energy supplier tells customers to cuddle pets to keep warm

London (CNN Business)A British energy supplier has apologized for the “poorly judged and unhelpful” advice sent to customers which suggested they could snuggle up to their pets and exercise to cut back on their heating bills.

SSE, which is owned by OVO Energy, suggested 10 “simple and cost effective ways to keep warm this winter,” according to the Financial Times , which first reported the story.

Eating bowls of oatmeal, doing star jumps and cuddling pets were among the recommendations on the now-deleted web page.

In a statement sent to CNN Tuesday, a spokesperson for OVO Energy said: “Recently a link to a blog containing energy saving tips was sent to customers. We understand how difficult the situation will be for many of our customers this year.”

“We are working hard to find meaningful solutions as we approach this energy crisis, and we recognise that the content of this blog was poorly judged and unhelpful. We are embarrassed and sincerely apologize,” the spokesperson added.

