Customers fume after lock-out at RGD; workers on island-wide sickout Loop Jamaica

Activities at Registrar General’s Department (RGD) offices islandwide were brought to a crawl on Monday as scores of employees called in sick.

Reports are that the workers are not satisfied with aspects of the public sector compensation review and as a result have stayed off the job as a form of protest.

On Monday because of the actions of the workers, several customers were left inconvenienced as they turned up to do business.

Over at the Twickenham Park office was one area affected.

Customers were left fuming as they turned up and were blocked from entering the facility, the tensions would escalate as police had to be called to the location, and at one point pepper spray was used to disperse the angry crowd.

Up to late Monday, officials at the organization said they were locked in a series of meetings trying to resolve the issue but said they could not provide any gurantee that things would return to normal before the end of the day.