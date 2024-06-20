Customs Agency encourages use of contactless clearance process

Customs Agency encourages use of contactless clearance process
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Jamaica News
Loop News

The Jamaica Customs Agency (JCA) is encouraging clients to embrace its latest innovation, the Contactless Clearance Process (CCP).

Supervisor for Marine Operations at the JCA, Winston Gray, issued the invitation while speaking recently during the Government-At-Your-Service Marketplace at the 10th Biennial Jamaica Diaspora Conference at the Montego Bay Convention Centre in St. James.

The CCP facilitates the JCA’s inspection of clients’ goods without the need for their presence during the exercise.

Clients’ interests are represented by freight forwarders, through whom requests are made.

Customs is promptly notified and initiates timely clearance procedures under the CCP, which offers the advantage of prioritised processing of imports.

Gray noted that some clients often express discomfort with customs officers’ examination of goods in their absence, though similar procedures are common with international courier services.

“Examination is done in a sterile area under surveillance cameras and the officer [who] is doing the examination wears a body cam,” Gray added.

The JCA facilitates international trade by ensuring compliance with customs laws and regulations, collecting duties and taxes, and safeguarding Jamaica’s borders against illegal imports and exports.

