Cut in JUTC fares will help to stabilize inflation, says Byles Loop Jamaica

The reduction of bus fares by the Jamaica Urban Transit Company (JUTC) is expected to contribute to maintaining inflation within the crucial four to six per cent range, vital for sustaining economic growth, as asserted by Richard Byles, the Governor of the Bank of Jamaica.

Byles commended the government’s decision to chop JUTC fares at the beginning of next year and again in April 2024, calling it an example of fiscal and monetary policy working together to achieve the objective of an economy with a stable dollar and low inflation.

“When the (BOJ’s) Monetary Policy Committee met, on the 17th and 20th of November, it was advised that inflation was projected to rise above the bank’s target range between December 2023 and March 2025, due in large part to the impact of announced increases in selected public passenger fares”, Byles said the BOJ’s quarterly press conference on Wednesday.

“However, in the context of Tuesday’s announcement by the Minister of Finance and Public Service of a temporary two-step reduction in JUTC bus fares effective January 1 and April 1 2024, inflation is now projected to generally remain within the target range except for December 23 and a few months in 2024. The announced fiscal measure will have a material impact on tempering the potential inflationary pressures of the PPV (public passenger vehicle) fare increases”, the BOJ governor said.

In October, the government announced a 35 per cent increase to public transport operators in two phases — 19 per cent effective October 15, 2023 and a further 16 per cent in April 2024.

On Tuesday, Finance Minister Dr Nigel Clarke announced a temporary reduction in some JUTC fares, stating that the move was a part of measures to dampen inflation.

On January 1, 2024, the regular adult fare will move to $70, down from $100; the fare for children will move from $30 to $25, while that for pensioners will move from $40 to $30.

Additionally, effective April 1, 2024, there will be a further reduction in the regular fare from $70 to $50, from $25 to $20 for children, while the fare for pensioners will be reduced from $30 to $25.

“This move by the Ministry of Finance is welcome because it (the fare increases) really would have put us out of joint with inflation instead of being in the four to six per cent) corridor…so we welcome that cooperation of fiscal policy with monetary policy”, Byles said.

The BOJ governor, however, warned that there would be no relaxation of efforts to control inflation. He said the bank would continue to monitor key drivers such as grain prices and shipping costs, as well as inflows from tourism and remittances and the rebound of agriculture subject to weather conditions.

Looking at the economy in the short term, Byles said the current account “should remain very strong and robust”