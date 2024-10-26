Cuthbert Flynn urges labourites to reject ‘boastful’ Mark Golding

Member of Parliament (MP) for St Andrew West Rural, Juliet Cuthbert Flynn, has accused Opposition Leader and People’s National Party (PNP) President, Mark Golding, of being a boastful man who should be rejected by the Jamaican people.

She also accused Golding of being someone who believes in holding chains to the necks of the Jamaican people.

Cuthbert Flynn made the accusations on Sunday while addressing the Jamaica Labour Party’s (JLP) 81st Annual Conference inside the National Arena in St Andrew.

“We have to say no to ‘Marky British’ because he’s a man who love fi show off, him love fi boast and say him done rich already.

The Jamaica Labour Party crowd outside the National Arena in St Andrew on Sunday as the annual conference got under way earlier in the day. (Conference photos: Marlon Reid)

“We don’t need a man like that. We have to say no to the man that is leading the PNP who love fi style black people and call them likkle bwoy and likkle lady,” Cuthbert Flynn, who is also the Minister of State in the Ministry of National Security, said.

Continuing, she said, “We have to say no to the man who tell us out of his own mouth, that him want to run Jamaica with himself and him ‘topanaris’ friend dem.

Upbeat labourites out in their numbers for the Jamaica Labour Party's 81st Annual Conference at the National Arena in St Andrew on Sunday.

“We have to say no to the PNP ‘topanaris’ man and him friend Peter Bunting, who’s really the leader because they are the same ones who had a company years ago that benefited from the wicked PNP policies, and they made millions off the backs of the Jamaican people,” Cuthbertt Flynn added.

“We have to say no to them because we know that we have the better leader. It is very clear that we have to say no to Marky British, and yes to our God-bless Prime Minister Andrew Michael Holness,” she concluded.

A Jamaica Labour Party supporter adorned in the National Colours for her appearance at the party's 81st Annual Conference on Sunday at the National Arena in St Andrew.