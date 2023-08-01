CVM TV cuts ties with Isat Buchanan after offensive DPP comments Loop Jamaica

The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News
12 hrs ago

Attorney-at-law Isat Buchanan (File photo)

CVM Television has sought to clarify that attorney-at-law Isat Buchanan, who was contracted as a co-host of the SUNRISE morning show, is not an employee of the media entity.

The television station’s statement comes on the heels of Buchanan facing widespread backlash after recent comments about the country’s chief prosecutor.

In its statement Tuesday, CVM Television said it has cut ties with him with immediate effect.

“Regarding recent comments made by Mr Isat Buchanan concerning Director of Public Prosecutions Paula Llewellyn, CVM Television would like to clarify that Mr Buchanan was contracted as a co-host of the Sunrise morning show and was not an employee of CVM.

“Furthermore, Mr Buchanan has not been contracted as a co-host for the Sunrise morning show for several months. That being said, as a result of the remarks made by Mr Buchanan towards the DPP, which do not align with the values of CVM, we have decided to terminate any further contracts with Mr Buchanan for all of our programming (as host or guest), effective immediately,” the TV station said.

Since the utterances, which were captured in a YouTube video, Buchanan has resigned as the chair of the People’s National Party’s Human Rights Committee, the Private Sector Organization of Jamaica has called for disciplinary action to be taken against the attorney, and he has apologised for his actions.

“I specifically wish to indicate to Ms Llewellyn that I deeply regret this, and I am truly sorry,” Buchanan said in his statement on Tuesday.

