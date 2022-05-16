CVSS to host ‘Skills on the Go’ session on SDGs | Loop Jamaica

The Council of Voluntary Social Services (CVSS) will host another ‘Skills on the Go’ session on May 17 on the topic ‘What about the SDGs? Your Role in Ensuring a Sustainable Future’.

The session on sustainable development goals will be delivered by guest speaker,Maxsalia Salmon, a graduate of the University of Birmingham and partnerships and development finance officer at the Jamaica Multi-Country Resident Coordinator’s Office.

Nancy Pinchas, executive director of the CVSS said the objective of the CVSS ‘Skills on the Go’ programme is to assist its members to operate more efficiently as they play their role in contributing to the achievement of national developmental goals.

“The CVSS is committed to providing institutional strengthening to our members, which is part of our core mandate of educating and building awareness for the communities in the voluntary space,” she pointed out.

Skills on the Go is in its second year. She said the programme has proven beneficial to both trainers and CVSS membership. Although the programme targets CVSS members, she informed that the council welcomes registration from the public.

The CVSS 2022 training programme will be conducted over 12 months from May 2022 to April 2023. The target audience is civil society organisations across the island, the 130 member organisations of the CVSS and individual volunteers and organisations seeking to strengthen their capacity to develop and implement their targeted objectives.

The programme is designed into three segments: CVSS Capacity Building Series, Meet the Donors and Experts Speak.

Salmon will be presenting in the Expert Speaks segment which features insights from experts and emerging voices at the intersection of law, management and development.

The session, will be held virtually and will commence at 11:30 a.m. Persons are invited to register for free on the CVSS’ website at www.cvssja.org. The training sessions will be conducted via zoom.