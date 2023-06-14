CXC exam papers were reportedly stolen from St James High School Loop Jamaica

Jamaica News
Jamaica News
Loop News

Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) regional examination papers were among items that were stolen from St James High School in Montego Bay during the wee hours of Wednesday morning, sources close to the educational institution have revealed.

Information reaching Loop News are that burglars broke into the school between the hours of 4:00 and 5:00 am on Wednesday and removed a fireproof safe in which examination papers for the entire week of sittings were being kept.

It is also reported that papers already written by students are among the items that are now missing.

A safe containing canteen records was, however, left behind by the burglars.

A Release from CXC earlier on Wednesday, which did not identify the school, said the police are investigating the development.

It is the second breach of CXC examination material in Jamaica this year, with a mathematics paper breach having been reported some time ago.

More details are to follow as they become available.

