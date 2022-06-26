CXC holds Data Intelligence Gateway (CDIG) consultations in Jamaica | Loop Jamaica

The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News | Loop News
CXC holds Data Intelligence Gateway (CDIG) consultations in Jamaica

Prime Minister Andrew Holness (second right), Dr Wayne Wesley, Registrar and CEO, CXC (second left); Dr Eduardo Ali, Pro-Registrar and Deputy CEO (right), and Andre Blair, Senior Database Analyst, CXC after a recent meeting in Jamaica.

A Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) team comprised of Dr Wayne Wesley, Registrar and CEO; Dr Eduardo Ali, Pro-Registrar and Deputy CEO; and Andre Blair, Systems Database Analyst, recently engaged Government stakeholders in Jamaica on a newly developed component of CXC’s digital transformation framework.

The team met with Prime Minister Andrew Holness to share how the organisation has digitally transformed the analysis of CXC data. Blair demonstrated the capabilities of the CXC Data Intelligence Gateway (CDIG), and how it can provide ministries of education, education administrators, senior policy officials, principals and researchers with secure access to relevant information on aggregated, quantitative student data, organised via dashboards.

Wesley and Blair also met with Education and Youth Minister, Fayval Williams; Maureen Dwyer, Permanent Secretary (Acting); Dr Kasan Troupe, Chief Education Officer (Acting); Viviene Johnson, Senior Director, Policy Analysis and Research; and Dr Steven Kerr, Director, Policy Analysis and Research of the Ministry of Education and Youth.

Dr Wayne Wesley, Registrar and CEO, CXC, presents a commemorative CXC Data Intelligence Gateway (CDIG) pen to Fayval Williams, Minister of Education and Youth, Jamaica. L-R: Dr Steven Kerr, Director, Policy Analysis and Research of the Ministry of Education and Youth; Maureen Dwyer, Permanent Secretary (Acting); Dr Wayne Wesley; Minister Fayval Williams; Dr Kasan Troupe, Chief Education Officer (Acting); Viviene Johnson, Senior Director, Policy Analysis and Research,; and Andre Blair, Systems Database Analyst, CXC.

During that session, CXC provided an update to the ministry on customisations of the CDIG application which were requested based on characteristics of the Jamaican education system. This feature is available to all the applicable countries, as CXC recognises the impact of varying national circumstances.

Earlier on the day of the meeting with the Education Ministry officials, Blair conducted a training session with a team led by Sharon Burnett, Deputy Director of the Overseas Examinations Commission (office of the CXC Local Registrar in Jamaica).

The CDIG is said to be another means by which CXC is adding value to the educational landscape of the region, by providing real-time statistical data, which is both comparative and descriptive. Each of the applicable country can use learner profiles and access data trends, candidate entry analytics and learning performance and quality analytics, to assist with policymaking across the region.

