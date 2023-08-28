CXC provides updated syllabuses for teaching in September 2033 Loop Jamaica

The Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC(R)) has provided the amended and revised Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate(R) (CSEC(R)) and Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examinations(R) (CAPE(R)) syllabuses for selected subjects for which teaching starts in September 2023.

CXC says teachers and students preparing for examinations in these subject areas should become familiar with the syllabuses for the new school term.

Institutions offering these subjects should make note of the effective dates of the first examinations and be guided accordingly.

The syllabuses are available for download from the CXC website and are free of charge.