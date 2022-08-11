CXC results to be released September 5 Loop Jamaica

The Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) has announced that it will release the results of the May/June examinations by September 5.

At that time, students will be able to access the preliminary results online.

A news release from the Barbados-based regional examinations body said CXC officials were working assiduously at completing the marking and grading process for the timely release of this year’s results.

“Consistent with the announced schedule for release during the last week of August or the first week of September, preliminary results for the Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE), Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC), and Caribbean Certificate of Secondary Level Competence (CCSLC) will be released on Monday, September 5, in St Lucia,” the news release stated.

It said ministries of education throughout the Caribbean will receive the preliminary results on Thursday, September 1 to review and provide feedback as necessary, in preparation for a joint meeting of ministries the following day.

“In instances where requests for early release of results were made, preliminary results will also be made available to universities at the same time as the ministries of education to facilitate the matriculation of candidates,” the news release added.

Students can access their preliminary results online at https://www.cxc.org/student-results.

This year’s exams were scheduled to start on May 2 but were pushed back by three weeks to May 23 after several ministries of education, including Jamaica’s, appealed for more time for students whose preparation was severely impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.