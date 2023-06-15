CXC to administer examinations as scheduled Loop Jamaica

The Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) has indicated that following consultations with ministries of education from across the region on Thursday morning, its regional examinations will be administered as scheduled.

In a statement on Thursday, CXC said up to that point there had been no confirmation that the secured fire-proof cabinet containing examination papers which was stolen from a school in Jamaica on Wednesday morning, had been compromised.

The council offered reassurance to examination candidates that their best interests continue to be at the centre of the organisation’s decisions and processes, and extended well wishes to all candidates in their examination sittings.

CXC also advised that the police continues to investigate in Jamaica, the council and education ministry officials from across the region will continue to monitor the security of the regional examinations.

Early on Wednesday morning, burglars stole what has been described as a safe with the examination papers that were part of the complement for the entire week’s sittings at St James High School in Montego Bay, Jamaica.