‘Cyber incident’ affects access to JamaicaEye website, but… Loop Jamaica

The Ministry of National Security (MNS) has confirmed that there has been a “cyber incident” which has “preliminarily” affected access to the website of the national closed-circuit television (CCTV) surveillance programme dubbed ‘JamaicaEye’.

The disclosure on Sunday by the ministry followed a cyber security expert alleging on Twitter that the JamaicaEye website had been hacked on Saturday.

However, the National Security Ministry said there is “no compromise to any video footage or evidence recorded by the JamaicaEye cameras” that are affiliated with the programme.

“Importantly, the website is not connected in any way to the central infrastructure of the surveillance system,” asserted the Dr Horace Chang-led ministry.

“The MNS is, however, unable to confirm if data related to persons registering their interest to partner with JamaicaEye has been exfiltrated,” the release said.

Experts from the ministry, the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF), as well as the Major Organised Crime and Anti-Corruption Agency (MOCA), are all currently evaluating the extent of the breach, and have commenced an overall probe into the development.

Launched in March 2018, JamaicaEye is a national closed-circuit television camera (CCTV) surveillance system that is designed to increase the safety of all citizens.

The cameras monitor public spaces across the island and assist the authorities in responding to crimes, accidents and other emergencies.

There are two components to the programme – the Government-led side, which sees the administration purchasing and installing cameras in public spaces. This aspect of the programme has grown significantly, moving from 180 cameras in 2018.

The other component allows citizens who have cameras facing public spaces to share their feed.