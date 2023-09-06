Cyberattack reported at Financial Services Commission Loop Jamaica

The Financial Services Commission (FSC) is reporting a cyberattack at the agency, which is currently heavily involved in regulatory activities in relation to the overall financial sector, especially since the massive fraudulent activities that have emerged at Stocks and Securities Limited (SSL), whose management the commission has temporarily taken over since a probe was launched into the operations of the company.

In a release late on Wednesday, the FSC said it has experienced a ‘cyber event’.

The agency added that, “a dedicated team of cyber security experts from the Jamaica Cyber Incident Response Team (Ja-CIRT) and the Major Organised Crime and Anti-Corruption Agency (MOCA) is working to assess the extent of the event.”

The FSC sought to assure its staff, licensees, registrants and other stakeholders that “all efforts are being made to protect their personal information and data”.

The commission also stated that the security of its systems and data is taken “very seriously,” and said it is working assiduously to address the situation with alacrity.

It added that it remains operational, but said “our stakeholders may experience delayed responses and processing times.”

The agency promised further updates as the investigation progresses.