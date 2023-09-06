Cyberattack reported at Financial Services Commission Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
Cyberattack reported at Financial Services Commission Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Cyberattack reported at Financial Services Commission

Knight Riders keep final hopes alive with first win of Women’s CPL

Musician believed to have drowned in St Ann

JLP eases tuition concerns of eight students through full scholarships

Lee strengthens into a Hurricane, likely to become extremely dangerous

GiftMe partners with global firm to offer ‘purposeful remittance’

Breakfast and Books: D&G Foundation sponsors schools

Government honours Sunshine Girls with generous cash awards

Messi and Bonmati lead list of Ballon d’Or nominees

Khadija Shaw nominated for Women’s Ballon d’Or

Wednesday Sep 06

26?C
Jamaica News

MOCA among investigative agencies brought in to probe the development

Loop News

48 minutes ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

The Financial Services Commission (FSC) is reporting a cyberattack at the agency, which is currently heavily involved in regulatory activities in relation to the overall financial sector, especially since the massive fraudulent activities that have emerged at Stocks and Securities Limited (SSL), whose management the commission has temporarily taken over since a probe was launched into the operations of the company.

In a release late on Wednesday, the FSC said it has experienced a ‘cyber event’.

The agency added that, “a dedicated team of cyber security experts from the Jamaica Cyber Incident Response Team (Ja-CIRT) and the Major Organised Crime and Anti-Corruption Agency (MOCA) is working to assess the extent of the event.”

The FSC sought to assure its staff, licensees, registrants and other stakeholders that “all efforts are being made to protect their personal information and data”.

The commission also stated that the security of its systems and data is taken “very seriously,” and said it is working assiduously to address the situation with alacrity.

It added that it remains operational, but said “our stakeholders may experience delayed responses and processing times.”

The agency promised further updates as the investigation progresses.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

Cyberattack reported at Financial Services Commission

CPL

Knight Riders keep final hopes alive with first win of Women’s CPL

Jamaica News

Musician believed to have drowned in St Ann

More From

Sport

Thompson-Herah clocks season’s best 10.92 to win in Switzerland

Oblique Seville and Natoya Goule-Toppin also secure wins

Sport

See also

Shericka Jackson aims for 200m world record in Brussels

Jamaica’s world champion Shericka Jackson is set to make a record-breaking attempt in the women’s 200m at the Wanda Diamond League meeting in Brussels on Friday.
The recently renovated King Baudoui

Jamaica News

Jamaica-born US TV anchor Ruschell Boone dies at 48

Ruschell Boone, an award-winning reporter and anchor for New York City TV station NY1, has died after battling pancreatic cancer over the past year, the station announced Tuesday.
Boone, 48, died S

Entertainment

Ziddy drops ‘Caa Get Mi Out’

Local social media sensation Ziddy has returned to the spotlight with his latest release, “Caa Get Mi Out”, a reflection of his personal journey overcoming challenges and adversity.
“My latest song

Jamaica News

Triple murder in Spanish Town, St Catherine

Family members, believed to include a pregnant mother, the victims

Sport

Clayton leads Jamaican 1-2-3 in 400m hurdles at Xiamen Diamond League

Rushell Clayton led a Jamaican sweep of the podium in the women’s 400m hurdles at the Xiamen Diamond League as the premier one-day series returned to China for the first time in four years on Saturday

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols