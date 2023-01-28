Cyclist nabbed with marijuana, ‘Molly’

Black Immigrant Daily News

A 46-year-old man from Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara (ECD), was arrested by police on Friday night after he was found in possession of a quantity of marijuana and Molly.

Reports are that a party of police ranks were on mobile patrol at about 22:45hrs and while in the vicinity of Republic Drive, Beterverwagting, ECD, they observed a male riding a pedal cycle heading south, wearing a one-strap camouflage bag around his neck and acting suspiciously.

The suspect then parked his bicycle at a corner shop on the eastern side of the road and began to walk away. As a result, the ranks exited the vehicle and stop the man, who was searched and 34 zip-lock plastic bags, each containing leaves, seeds and stems suspected to be cannabis, were discovered in a black pouch within the suspect’s bag.

A further search was conducted where seven transparent plastic bags containing several crystal-like substances suspected to be Methamphetamine/Molly were found.

The suspect, from Block 8 Mon Repos, ECD, was told of the offence, cautioned, arrested and escorted to the BV Police Station with the suspected cannabis and Molly, which was weighed and photographed in his presence.

The suspected cannabis amounted to 16.66 grams, while the suspected Molly amounted to 1.5 grams.

He was placed into custody pending charges.

NewsAmericasNow.com