D Head Cornerstone a firm choice at Caymanas | Loop Jamaica

Trainer Gary Subratie’s D HEAD CORNERSTONE should confirm the form of the Jamaica St Leger by beating non-winners of two races at 10 furlongs in Sunday’s Caymanas Park feature event, the Terremoto Trophy for three-year-olds and imported maidens.

D HEAD CORNERSTONE stayed on best of the rest in the July 2 Jamaica St Leger behind the out-of-class trio of BLUE VINYL, ATOMICA and BRINKS, finishing two and a half lengths ahead of 2000 Guineas fourth-place MORIMOTO, who had entered the 10-furlong event with two victories under his girth.

MORIMOTO returned on Saturday to beat non-winners of four races, including four-year-olds, at nine furlongs and 25 yards, a performance pointing to D HEAD CORNERSTONE as the obvious choice among non-winners of two races.

Andre Martin has been retained aboard D HEAD CORNERSTONE after his ground-saving ride in the St Leger. Richard Azan’s RAINSVILLE, who finished five lengths behind D HEAD CORNERSTONE in the St Leger, should complete the exacta.

The Terremoto Trophy is the eighth of nine events scheduled.

First post is 12:30 pm.

CAYMANAS PARK TIPS – SUNDAY, JULY 17

Race 1 – 700m

Okahumpka (9)

Race 2 – 1000m St

Noble Impulse (1)

Race 3 -1200m

Silverstine (1)

—-Race 4 – 1300m

Last Bid (7)

Race 5 -1400m

Pro Johnny (1)

Race 6 – 1200m

Solid Approach (5)

Race 7 -1500m

Katalina (1)

Race 8 – 2000m

D Head Cornerstone (2)

Race 9 – 1400m

Prince Dominick (5)

