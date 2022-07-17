D Head Cornerstone a firm choice at Caymanas | Loop Jamaica

Trainer Gary Subratie’s D HEAD CORNERSTONE should confirm the form of the Jamaica St Leger by beating non-winners of two races at 10 furlongs in Sunday’s Caymanas Park feature event, the Terremoto Trophy for three-year-olds and imported maidens.
D HEAD CORNERSTONE stayed on best of the rest in the July 2 Jamaica St Leger behind the out-of-class trio of BLUE VINYL, ATOMICA and BRINKS, finishing two and a half lengths ahead of 2000 Guineas fourth-place MORIMOTO, who had entered the 10-furlong event with two victories under his girth.
MORIMOTO returned on Saturday to beat non-winners of four races, including four-year-olds, at nine furlongs and 25 yards, a performance pointing to D HEAD CORNERSTONE as the obvious choice among non-winners of two races.
Andre Martin has been retained aboard D HEAD CORNERSTONE after his ground-saving ride in the St Leger. Richard Azan’s RAINSVILLE, who finished five lengths behind D HEAD CORNERSTONE in the St Leger, should complete the exacta.
The Terremoto Trophy is the eighth of nine events scheduled.
First post is 12:30 pm.
CAYMANAS PARK TIPS – SUNDAY, JULY 17
Race 1 – 700m
Okahumpka (9)
Race 2 – 1000m St
Noble Impulse (1)
Race 3 -1200m
Silverstine (1)
—-Race 4 – 1300m
Last Bid (7)
Race 5 -1400m
Pro Johnny (1)
Race 6 – 1200m
Solid Approach (5)
Race 7 -1500m
Katalina (1)
Race 8 – 2000m
D Head Cornerstone (2)
Race 9 – 1400m
Prince Dominick (5)
BETS OF THE DAY
Race 5 -1400m
Pro Johnny (1)
Race 6 – 1200m
Solid Approach (5)
Race 8 – 2000m
D Head Cornerstone (2)