Da Silva’s century caps off West Indies’ preparations for first Test Loop Jamaica

Joshua Da Silva notched a century, and Kavem Hodge contributed 99, as West Indies completed their preparations for the upcoming Test series against Australia by playing out a draw in their three-day tour match against the Cricket Australia XI in Adelaide on Friday.

Da Silva hammered 105 against an inexperienced attack and his effort occurred five days before the first Test in the South Australian capital. During the match, he formed a substantial 163-run partnership with Test aspirant Hodge. Hodge’s innings came to an end just shy of a century when he was bowled by spinner Doug Warren.

Justin Greaves (41) and Zachary McCaskie (25) remained unbeaten as the West Indies declared their second innings on 315 for five and a sizeable lead of 392. Greaves scored 65 in the first innings.

Hodge, Greaves, and McCaskie are among seven uncapped players in the West Indies’ 15-man squad set to take on reigning World Test Champions, Australia in a two-match series.

The other uncapped players are wicketkeeper Tevin Imlach; allrounder Kevin Sinclair and fast bowlers Akeem Jordan and Shamar Joseph.

Liam Haskett was the best bowler for Cricket Australia XI with figures of 3 for 65.

Concerns arose for the West Indies as Kirk McKenzie and Alick Athanaze, expected to occupy the number three and four batting positions in the Test series, experienced further setbacks.

McKenzie, who scored 23 in the first innings, managed only nine in the second innings. Meanwhile, Athanaze, who was dismissed without scoring in the first innings, could only muster 15 in the second.

The Cricket Australia XI side batted for 39 overs to draw the game. Play ended after the dismissal of Jack Clayton for 32 with Cricket Australia XI on 149 for 5, and 244 runs short of chasing down the target of 392.

Sinclair, who is famous for his somersault celebrations after wickets, claimed 3 for 38 to help his case for a Test call-up as he battles with Greaves for a spot. Gudakesh Motie and Greaves picked up a wicket apiece.

Final scores in the match: West Indies 251 for 8 (Greaves 65, Hodge 52, Brathwaite 52) and 315 for 5 declared (Da Silva 105, Hodge 99).

Cricket Australia XI 174 (Ward 50) and 149 for 5 (Sinclair 3-38).

The first test will be played in Adelaide from January 17-21 and the second a day-night, pink-ball encounter at the Gabba in Brisbane from January 25-29.