DaBaby Apologize To DaniLeigh & MeMe In Freestyle Over Latto’s ‘Big Energy’

DaBaby appears to be apologizing to the mothers of his children in a new freestyle on Latto’s “Big Energy” beat.

In the freestyle released on Wednesday, the father of three shouted out not only his female fans but also his baby mamas, MeMe, Latoia Danet, and DaniLeigh.

“I want no problem / Shout out to all the single women and my baby mamas / The world is yours / Even if I ever play with you, won’t play about you,” he rapped.

The freestyle also seems to address the speculations over the last couple of days that the rapper has fallen off after news of his BOGO ticket deal for Alabama went viral. According to Eventbrite, the rapper was selling two-for-one tickets at the price of $22 for a venue that could hold 1300 people.

The rapper hit out at critics.

“After I drop this one, they gonna have to go make up some more shit and pay some ni**as to push some more shit,” he said. “They doing good at it too. They got a lot of y’all ni**as fooled, man. A lot of y’all ni**as lost in the sauce ’cause I stayed quiet for so long and let you ni**as just push this bullshit,” he rapped.

The rapper also shared a video of the crowd at his concert in Boston on Tuesday, seemingly downplaying the reports that he was canceled.

“STOP IT. [laughing emoji] Tell em how we rocking Boston,” he wrote on Instagram.

The rapper is presently on his ‘Baby on Baby 2’ tour, with appearances in Los Angeles later this month.

In the meantime, his freestyle on Latto’s song saw support from many fans, including the likes of The Rock, who posted an affirming muscle emoji, and Lil Tjay, who posted the fire emojis.