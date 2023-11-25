daCosta Cup final is an all-Clarendon affair Loop Jamaica

The rural area ISSA/Wata daCosta Cup football final will be an all-Clarendon affair as defending champions Clarendon College and Glenmuir High emerged victorious in their respective semi-final matchups against Garvey Maceo High and Dinthill Technical on Saturday. The victories were sealed through penalty kicks.

Clarendon College triumphed over Garvey Maceo High with a 4-3 penalty shootout victory after a 1-1 tie in regulation time at Glenmuir High, while Glenmuir High recorded a 4-2 penalty shootout win over Dinthill Technical, following a goalless regulation time at Manchester High.

Both goals in regulation time at Glenmuir High came from the penalty spot.

Captain Malachi Douglas gave Clarendon College a 45+7-minute lead, but Cleo Clarke of Garvey Maceo responded in the 75th minute, forcing the match into a decisive shootout.

In the penalty shootout, Douglas, Keheim Dixon, Theon Cupee, and Christopher Hull successfully converted for Clarendon College, while reserve goalkeeper Lydel Rodney, brought on during the closing stages of regulation for the penalty shootout, denied Cleo Clarke and Omarion O’Brian hit his effort wide.

Expressing satisfaction with the strategic approach, Clarendon College’s head coach, Lenworth Hyde, highlighted the performance of goalkeeper Lydel Rodney. “We have been kicking penalties since about three or four months ago, and this goalkeeper [Rodney] saved a lot in training, so we decided to put him in, and it paid off,” said Hyde. “It will be a good matchup against Glenmuir; they are a ball-playing team, so I love playing against them. We just have to go and prepare for it.”

Garvey Maceo’s head coach, Merron Gordon, drew encouragement from his team’s performance, stating, “We planned for them, and I think we executed our tactical approach exceptionally well.” Gordon said. “The team remained committed to the task throughout, and I believe this game was fitting for a final. However, I extend my commendations to Coach Lenny and Clarendon College, and heartfelt congratulations to my boys because, at the onset of the season, no one anticipated our remarkable success.”

The daCosta Cup final will take place on Saturday, December 9 at the National Stadium in Kingston.

Both Clarendon College and Glenmuir now have the opportunity to achieve a sweep of the schoolboy football titles, including the daCosta Cup, Champions Cup knockout, and Olivier Shield. The Champions Cup is at the penultimate stage, with Glenmuir facing Kingston College in the first semifinal and defending champions Clarendon College playing Hydel High in the second semifinal, scheduled for Tuesday.

The daCosta Cup winners, along with the urban area Manning Cup winner, will vie for the Olivier Shield on Wednesday, December 13.