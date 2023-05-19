Dacres surpasses World Championships qualifying standard in Arizona Loop Jamaica

Jamaica’s Fedrick Dacres put on an impressive display at the 2023 Tucson Elite Classic on Thursday at the Drachman Stadium in Arizona, winning the men’s discus event with a season’s best throw of 68.57m.

The 2019 World Championship silver medalist surpassed the 2023 World Championships qualifying standard of 67.20m with three throws over 67m (67.84m, 68.27m, 68.57m), becoming the third Jamaican athlete, following Roje Stona and Traves Smikle, to achieve the qualifying mark this season.

Alex Rose from Samoa, who has recorded throws over 70m this season, secured second place with a distance of 66.91m, while Sam Mattis claimed third place with a throw of 64.64m.

Dacres’ performance was particularly notable as it marked his best discus throw since his impressive 69.67m effort at Excelsior High School in Kingston back in February 2020. The 29-year-old athlete, who holds the national record with a personal best of 70.78m, has faced challenges in recent years due to injuries and undergone surgeries on his knees and wrist.

With his remarkable performance on Thursday, Dacres now ranks as the sixth-best discus thrower in the world this year, surpassing his training partner and friend Smikle, who achieved a personal best of 68.14m in Kingston in February. He remains closely behind Stona, whose personal best effort of 68.64m came on May 13 in Baton Rouge.

Dacres’ throw also surpassed his previous season-best of 66.32m, set in February, by over two metres.