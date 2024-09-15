Dad and three-month-old baby perish in Westmoreland crash

The community of Galloway in Westmoreland is in mourning following the deaths of a three-month-old child and the child’s father in a two-vehicle crash.

Dead are Ranaldo Curlew, 22, a labourer, and his son Dinero, both of Galloway, Logwood, Whithorn in Westmoreland.

The crash occurred on Sunday morning at about 7:30 when a Toyota Mark X motorcar collided with a parked Toyota Axio car.

Head of operation for the Westmoreland Police Division, Deputy Superintendent Sean J Mitchell, said speeding may have been a contributing factor to crash.

“Preliminary investigations indicate that the driver of the Toyota Mark X lost control of the vehicle, causing it to become airborne after crashing into the parked Toyota Axio. The child was flung from the vehicle as a result of the impact,” said Mitchell.

The accident investigation and reconstruction unit, along with the Savannah-la-Mar police, are conducting investigations to determine the full circumstances surrounding the horrific crash.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the families affected by this tragic incident. Our thoughts and prayers are with them during this incredibly difficult time,” said Mitchell.

He made an appeal to all motorists to adhere to speed limits and exercise caution on the roadways.

“Speeding remains one of the leading causes of road fatalities, and we urge drivers to slow down, remain vigilant and prioritise the safety of all road users. We as the police will remain committed to enforcing road safety laws, and will continue to work tirelessly to prevent such tragedies from reoccurring,” he said.