Dad fatally shoots 15-year-old son in Hellshire Loop Jamaica

Dad fatally shoots 15-year-old son in Hellshire Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Loop News

2 hrs ago

The scene in Hellshire, St Catherine, where a father fatally shot his son early Wednesday, after hearing someone trying to gain entry to their home.

The Wolmer’s Boys’ School community has been plunged into mourning following the death of 15-year-old Raheem Shaw, who was shot dead by his father early Wednesday morning.

His dad allegedly mistook him for an intruder.

Reports from the police are that Shaw, who lives in Hellshire, St Catherine, was reportedly killed at his home.

According to information reaching Loop News, about 3:15am, the teenager’s mother awoke to the sound of the front gate and grille to the premises being opened and alerted her 51-year-old husband, a licensed firearm holder.

The man armed himself and ventured into the living room. He allegedly heard the front door being opened and discharged three rounds. Checks revealed that it was his son and he had been shot.

The 15-year-old was taken to the Spanish Town Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The father’s licensed firearm was reportedly seized.

