Daddy’s day off: Dine and Lyme with Johnnie Walker | Loop Jamaica

Daddy's day off: Dine and Lyme with Johnnie Walker
Daddy’s day off: Dine and Lyme with Johnnie Walker

Johnnie Walker’s Brand Manager Lyshon Davis and Global Ambassador Arturo Savage greeted their guests (L), before Savage kickstarted the whisky crash course. (Photos: Contributed)

It was an evening of edutainment, laughter, and celebration for several fathers ahead of the Sunday, June 19, day for dads.

The occasion: A private tasting, courtesy of Johnnie Walker (JW), hosted at the AC Hotel Kingston recently.

The pre-father’s-day soir?e, fit for a classic man, allowed for fathers to experience a riveting whiskey tutorial by renowned connoisseur Arturo Savage – who’s also the brand’s global ambassador.

In his delivery, Savage illustrated the usage of both Johnnie Walker Black Label and Johnnie Walker Gold Label Reserve which were paired with an exquisite meal prepared by the hotel’s chefs.

The gents were fully engrossed; the evening of relaxation provided opportunities for them to learn the rich history of the iconic whiskey.

After dinner, they were treated to live music and a message from guest speaker/gospel artiste and pastor Ryan Mark.

He reminded the men that being a father is the single most important role that they will ever play in shaping the future leaders of tomorrow.

Loop Lifestyle takes you to the Innovation Gallery at AC Hotel Kingston with these highlights.

