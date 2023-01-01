Daddy’s dozen: Nick Cannon has 12th baby Loop Jamaica

·2 min read
Home
Local News
Daddy’s dozen: Nick Cannon has 12th baby Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Triple murder in Bull Bay, St Andrew on New Year’s Eve

Stampede during New Year’s event in Uganda kills at least 9

Trump rings in 2023 facing headwinds in his White House run

Four road deaths on New Year’s Eve pushed tally near 2021 record

Daddy’s dozen: Nick Cannon has 12th baby

Caribbean leaders optimistic about 2023

11-year-old girl gone missing in Trench Town

Glowing tributes flow for protocol expert Merrick Needham

American visitor dies after being hit by car in St James

Hot in 2022: Notable Jamaican business personalities of the year

Sunday Jan 01

29?C
World News
Loop News

3 hrs ago

Photos via Instagram

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

American television host and former partner of singer Mariah Carey, Nick Cannon, has welcomed his 12th baby.

According to Billboard.com, model Alyssa Scott shared a post via Instagram on the birth of baby Halo Marie Cannon, remembering their son Zen who died at five months old of cancer.

“December 14 2022. Our lives are forever changed ?Zen is in every breath I take. I know his spirit was with us in the room that morning. I know he is watching down on us, he shows me signs everyday. I will hold onto this memory forever. I will remember the sound of Nicks voice saying “it’s a girl” and the look of everything we’ve been through flash across his face. I will remember the sound of her crying out with her first breath and feeling her heartbeat against mine. My sweet girl, I got my surprise!! We love you Halo Marie Cannon.”

According to Billboard, Cannon is father to twins, Monroe and Moroccan with ex-wife Mariah Carey, and twins Zion and Zillion with Abby De La Rosa — who gave birth to her third baby with Cannon, Beautiful Zeppelin, less than two months prior to Halo’s birth.

See also

He is also Dad to Golden Sagon, Powerful Queen and Rise Messiah, whom he shares with Brittany Bell; Legendary Love, whose mom is Bre Tiesi; and Onyx Ice Cole with LaNisha Cole.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

Triple murder in Bull Bay, St Andrew on New Year’s Eve

World News

Stampede during New Year’s event in Uganda kills at least 9

World News

Trump rings in 2023 facing headwinds in his White House run

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols