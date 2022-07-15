Daindra Harrison wins Red Stripe creative competition | Loop Jamaica

After weeks of submissions and a rigorous judging process, 21-year-old Daindra Harrison emerged the winner of Red Stripe’s Reel Responsibility competition which challenged digital creators to promote the responsible consumption of alcohol online.

Harrison produced a 60-second Instagram reel to cop the top prize of $200,000 in cash and a two-year Desnoes & Geddes Foundation scholarship to the Edna Manley College of the Visual and Performing Arts valued at $1 million.

Harrison, a second-year Integrated Marketing Communications student at the University of the West Indies, noted that she was instantly drawn to the Reel Responsibility competition as a lover of drama and the arts.

Daindra’s winning entry shot at the iconic Emancipation Park, drew inspiration from traditional and contemporary art forms, combining modern dance moves, traditional ska music, and acting to highlight several responsible drinking tips.

“I’m always looking for ways to showcase my creativity. I love what I’m studying now, but the scholarship caught my eye because it would allow me also to pursue my creative passions,” she explained.

A lifelong drama lover, Harrison has appeared in local films and currently plays the character Tesi-Ann Prendergast on the popular YouTube series Balla. She sees the scholarship as a perfect way to advance her career in the entertainment industry.

Reel Responsibility first prize winner Daindra Harrison (left) was delighted to be announced as the competition winner at a ceremony recently held at Red Stripe’s Spanish Town Road brewery.

“I plan to marry my degree in IMC with whatever field I choose to major in at Edna Manley. With those two qualifications in hand, I can see many possible paths for me to pursue in the entertainment industry. I would love to explore talent management, production, and even going further as an actress. As for the prize money, I plan to buy a new laptop for school and a better phone to create content for social media. Big up to Red Stripe; I appreciate their efforts to push this message of responsible drinking and give creators like me a chance to share our talents.”

The second-place prize of $75,000 was awarded to 22-year-old freelancer and songwriter Javaughn Hunter. He and his partner Fiona Johnson used acting and some creative video editing to drive home his message about the importance of moderation.

“For me, the Reel Responsibility competition was a creative and fun way to spread a message that I truly believe in – responsible drinking. Additionally, I saw the scholarship as a way to properly work towards my dreams of being a singer and songwriter.”

Hunter, a budding songwriter, draws inspiration from his life experiences.

He shared, “I hope to be established in the music industry in a few years. I write conscious music with positive lyrics that can uplift people. I am drawn to Reggae and Dancehall as my genres of choice. This is part of why the competition appealed to me, it was another way to spread a message that could positively impact my audience. I am always mindful when I drink, so it was important to me to share with other young people that you can have fun while drinking responsibly.”

A trio comprising Rory Mitchell, Richard Whyte and Stephanie Sewell took the third-place spot with their dramatic depiction of a night of responsible drinking among a group of friends. The video highlights the importance of having a designated driver. Speaking on behalf of the group, Whyte, a graphic and multimedia designer, noted that the friend group was inspired to enter the competition after seeing the post on Red Stripe’s Instagram page.

“Rory and Stephanie came up with the concept and script. I agreed to edit the video because I truly liked the message Red Stripe is promoting. I was happy to break away from the typical content and make something impactful and enlightening. The designated driver is not encouraged enough in our social culture, which inspired our creative direction. There is a misconception that the designated driver is the person in the corner, not having fun; we wanted to change that and show that the DD can have fun without drinking.”

As she congratulated the top finalists, Red Stripe’s Head of Corporate Affairs Dianne Ashton-Smith stated, “Promoting responsible drinking is a crucial part of what we do at Red Stripe. Many people ask why an alcohol manufacturer would focus so much on responsible drinking, and the main reason is that it’s the right thing to do. We also want our customers to live balanced and healthy lifestyles and enjoy our products for longer. Red Stripe believes in a whole-of-society approach to responsible drinking which means we all have a part to play. This is why we chose to give our local creators a chance to amplify their voices and use their art to advocate for a positive cause.”

She continued, “We are proud of all our Reel Responsibility entrants, especially our finalists. I am delighted they took the time to become part of this critical conversation and share their unique interpretations of living and drinking responsibility.”