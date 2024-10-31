Dalrymple-Philibert attributes low voter turnout to specific factors

Marisa Dalrymple-Philibert, the Jamaica Labour Party’s (JLP's) winning candidate in the Trelawny Southern by-election last Friday, has ascribed the low voter turnout to a number of factors, including voters in the largely farming constituency not catching on to the concept of a by-election.

Another factor she attributed the low voting to was that a number of farmers who leave the constituency on Thursdays to sell their crops elsewhere, do not return until Saturday night.

Following the preliminary count, Dalrymple-Philibert was the clear winner of the seat with 4,146 votes to Independent Lloyd Gillings's 1,434.

There are 25,041 voters on the Trelawny Southern list.

"The voter turnout is, as expected, lower than usual because of a number of reasons. One, we are a farming community (where) we leave the area on Thursday night and our farmers don't get back to South Trelawny until Saturday evening... and they must earn," Dalrymple-Philibert said.

"Two, this is the first time in history that the South Trelawny people have been exposed to a by-election. And the concept just has not resonated with them. Several people said I did not know it was an election for all of us. It wasn't captured in their minds. There was no (big) focus there.

"Plus, the rest of Jamaica was not voting and today (Friday) is a normal working day for our teachers, for persons who work at offices, for people who work at the hotels, and their children to go and come, so when all these factors are taken into account, I would say there is much to be thankful for that person's came out and polled their votes," she added.

Lloyd Gillings being nominated as an independent candidate for last week's by-election in Southern Trelawny.

Meanwhile, losing contender, Independent Lloyd Gillings, was satisfied with his performance in the overall contest.

"I did well," Gillings said.

Dalrymple-Philibert expressed gratitude to all the voters who participated in the by-election.