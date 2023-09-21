Dalrymple-Philibert’s Falmouth law office robbed same day she resigns Loop Jamaica

The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Marisa Dalrymple-Philibert

The Trelawny police have confirmed that a lone gunman held up and robbed a worker at the Falmouth law office of now resigned Trelawny Southern Member of Parliament (MP) and House Speaker, Marisa Dalrymple-Philibert, of an undetermined amount of cash on Thursday afternoon.

The worker was also reportedly robbed of personal items, the police said, adding that an investigation has been launched into the incident.

No one was hurt during the robbery.

The report of the incident came on the same day that Dalrymple-Philibert tendered her resignation as House Speaker and MP, with immediate effect.

She had been under fire since Tuesday after a report from the Integrity Commission (IC) was made public, in which it was recommended that she be slapped with eight charges related to her statutory declarations to the commission between 2015 and 2021.

