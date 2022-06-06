Dalton Wint resigns as JFF General Secretary | Loop Jamaica

The embattled general secretary of the controversy-plagued Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) Dalton Wint has resigned.

This was confirmed by JFF president Michael Ricketts when contacted by Loop Sports Monday night.

Ricketts disclosed that Wint has sent him a Whatsapp message indicating that he had stepped down but said he is yet to receive a formal letter of resignation.

The development comes on the heels of the Reggae Boyz being left stranded in Suriname on Saturday, following their Concacaf Nations League match against the host which ended 1-1. The Boyz blamed Wint for the situation and had demanded his resignation.

The players were left embarrassed when they realized they did not have a return flight to Kingston, having been told that they would have shared a charter plane with the Suriname national team back to Jamaica on Saturday night. However, the JFF apparently failed to come up with its share of the cost of the flight leaving the players stranded in Suriname.

When asked by Loop Sports if Tuesday’s match was on now that Wint had resigned, Ricketts said “I hope so”.

Ricketts had seemingly sided with the players who demanded Wint’s resignation.

In a leaked Whatsapp voice note on Saturday night, a player who is supposedly speaking on behalf of the team is heard demanding Wint’s resignation and Ricketts seemingly agreeing with the players.

“On behalf of the team, captain, vice-captain, we are asking Mr Wint to resign. That’s the only way we move forward. Can we get your word on that?” said the unidentified player.

A voice sounding like Ricketts responded with: “I am saying I agree”.

“You agree as the president. Okay,” the player said in reply.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Sport, Olivia Grange, has confirmed reports that chairman of the Professional Football Jamaica Limited (PFJL) Christopher Williams, who is also CEO of Proven Investment Company, provided the US$105,000 that it took to secure a charter flight to get the team out of Suriname. The flight landed in Kingston about 7:15 Monday morning.

Grange, in a statement, explained that the Government, through the Sports Development Foundation (SDF) has committed to repaying the funds in the shortest possible time. The minister explained further that with the situation unfolding on the weekend, this prevented the SDF from accessing the required banking services.

Grange also said Reggae Boy Leon Bailey played a key role in ensuring the team got the charter plane out of Mexico.

And, as a sign that she is dissatisfied with the developments, Grange said: “I will be writing to the JFF requesting a detailed report on the matter and my team and I will continue to work closely with the JFF and the Reggae Boyz as we are also aware of other matters of concern related to the management of what is possibly the most popular sport in Jamaica”.