Damage from heavy rains in Jamaica tallies at $409 million Loop Jamaica

The country’s road network was damaged to the tune of $409 million following the passage of Potential Tropical Cyclone 22, which dumped heavy rains on the island between November 16 and 18.

The heaviest and most prolonged showers fell on Friday.

Watch as people react when a section of a road collapsed during the recent heavy rains.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness gave the update of the rain damage and the Government’s response, during a ministerial statement in the House of Representatives on Tuesday. He said a number of communities, primarily in the parishes of Kingston and St Andrew, St Catherine, St Thomas, Portland, and St Mary were impacted by the flood rains.

“Our assessment is that 69 roads were badly affected by landslides, mudflows, downed trees, and inundation, which rendered some communities inaccessible and some marooned,” said Holness.

He shared that the initial damage assessment estimate by the National Works Agency is somewhere in the region of $409 million.

The prime minister was grateful the damage was not more extensive.

“We’ve had damage estimates before which have been far more significant than this, so we’re very grateful that although there was damage, it was not of any significant extent,” he said.

He pointed out that although the impact was not widespread when compared to other countries, “for those who were affected, it was intense and significant”. He pointed to Cuba, the Dominican Republic and Haiti that were impacted by the same system, but which all suffered much more by way of damage.

More than 20 people were killed in the Dominican Republic, including nine who died after a wall fell on them. At least two people were killed in Haiti.

Meanwhile, Holness highlighted that the recently built infrastructure, including highways and roads, “have stood up to the test of this tropical storm and, indeed, previous tropical storms”.

And, he said the bird’s eye view he got of some of the most badly affected parishes, including St Andrew and St Thomas, made it obvious that river training was needed for the parish of St Thomas to prevent future flooding.

He told the House that it will cost an estimated $700 million to undertake the river training in the eastern parish, which is currently undergoing major development.