Damell Pacesetta connecting with ‘Call Me’ | Loop Jamaica

St Ann-based singer/songwriter Damell Pacesetta is drawing some attention with his latest single, the saucy ‘Call Me’ on the Falcosanara Ent label, which was released four months ago.

“I’m representing for all the side men out there filling in for the incompetent men who are not able to fulfil their commitment as a real man in a relationship,” he said, laughing.

“The reaction to the song has been good so far, over 52k views on audio alone says a lot” the artiste shared.

The development pushed the producer to fast-track a video for the project.

“The video is highly anticipated, definitely one for the people to look out for this. The concept is crazy, the viewers are going to love the cinematic feel of the video,” he said.

Damell Pacesetta is looking forward to doing shows in the year 2022 as the world slowly recovers from the global coronavirus pandemic.

“The pandemic affected the whole music industry, but I just take the good with the bad and have been making more connections online through social media and taking the time to perfect my vocal skills. I have been in the studio coming up with new tracks daily, so 2022 will be my real breakout year,” he said.

Pacesetta first got a buzz locally with his breakout single, ‘Money Nuff’ on the Drugz rhythm for Chase Mills Records.

Born Damell Williams, he started singing at a tender age while going to church, and was a vibrant member of a Sunday school choir.

As a teenager, he attended Ocho Rios High School. Practising daily, he developed a passion for music, and decided to make it his official career once he left high school and migrated to St Kitts.

In 2013, he got his first break when his single, ‘Whine Yuh Waist’, was featured on the Hot Pursuit rhythm, which was produced by Carlington ‘Out A Road’ Wilmot.