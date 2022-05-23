Dance teacher charged with murder | Loop Jamaica

A 24-year-old dance teacher has been charged with murder after a man was shot dead in Stewart Town, St Mary.

The deceased has been identified as Jermaine Barrington resident of St Mary. The teacher who has been charged is Faraji Elliott of Boscobel also of a St Mary address.

Reports are that both men were among patrons at a party on Sunday, May 08 where several fights broke out.

Elliott, it is alleged, pointed out Barrington to another man, who then opened gunfire hitting Barrington.

The police were summoned and Barrington was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigations led to Elliott’s arrest. He was later pointed out during an identification parade. An interview was then conducted, following which he was charged.